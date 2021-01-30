[LISTEN] Public and private schools face fees collection challenges





The Department of Basic Education’s budget allocation for the 2020/2021 financial year decreased by 5.3% compared to the previous year.

This comes as a growing number of parents with children at fee-paying public schools find they can no longer afford school fees.

TPN Credit Bureau conducted a survey where they found that schools are facing a challenge of collecting fees.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to TPN Credit Bureau Michelle Dickens about the survey and what parents can do.

Parents are entitled should they not earn an income to ask for an exemption from paying school fees. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN Credit Bureau

We also saw private schools faced with fees collecting challenges. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN Credit Bureau

Dickens says their company helps public schools determine whether or not the parents qualify for the exemption.

All schools try to create different types of payment that meet the needs of the parents. During lockdown most schools were offering some type of relief. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN Credit Bureau

