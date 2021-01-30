Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to persist in Gauteng this weekend





JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng are in for more rainfall this weekend as the wet weather persists.

The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and warned of heavy downpours on Sunday.

while the weather service says it doesn't anticipate any damage - as a result of the rain - disaster management officials remain on high alert

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane, said, “We’re looking at around 60% chance of rain in Gauteng today and tomorrow. Today it’s just showers, but tomorrow we’re looking at thunderstorms. It’ll be on and off like today, across the province.”

