Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:50
Inside EWN throw forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
Reviews with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food. 31 January 2021 7:21 AM
Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension. 30 January 2021 5:14 PM
Prasa terminates contracts of 3 execs who ‘unlawfully overstayed their welcome’ The decision came after Prasa conducted a review of its executives' contracts and found that some had been employed beyond the fiv... 30 January 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

30 January 2021 5:14 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Tembisa Hospital
Shonisani Lethole
Lekopane Mogaladi
tembisa hospital ceo

The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department confirmed it served Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi with a notice to place him on precautionary suspension.

This is after a damning report by Health Ombudsman Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba which found that the facility administered sub-standard care to Shonisani Lethole - a man who died at the hospital - days after complaining about its conditions.

The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.

GAUTENG HEALTH DEPT WON’T CHALLENGE REPORT INTO SHONISANI LETHOLE’S DEATH

Meanwhile, the department on Thursday said it is not challenging the Health Ombudsman's report.

On Wednesday, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that Lethole went without food for four days in July before he succumbed at the facility.

He also found gross negligence at the hands of medical staff there and is recommending accountability.

Mogaladi is not happy with the report and believes it's not an accurate account.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension




30 January 2021 5:14 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Tembisa Hospital
Shonisani Lethole
Lekopane Mogaladi
tembisa hospital ceo

More from Local

Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark

31 January 2021 7:21 AM

Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Prasa terminates contracts of 3 execs who ‘unlawfully overstayed their welcome’

30 January 2021 3:36 PM

The decision came after Prasa conducted a review of its executives' contracts and found that some had been employed beyond the five-year term limit at the rail agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to persist in Gauteng this weekend

30 January 2021 2:47 PM

The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and warned of heavy downpours on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Public and private schools face fees collection challenges

30 January 2021 10:44 AM

TPN Credit Bureau Michelle Dickens explains how they help parents and schools structure fees payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 6,141 new Covid-19 cases

30 January 2021 9:10 AM

The Ministry of Health also announced that 528 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded since the last report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

30 January 2021 8:27 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fudile Nyati explains how the approval of Ivermectin came about and the role of lobby groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review

29 January 2021 4:01 PM

News24 journalist Alex Mitchley says the police officer was ordered to go for counselling and suspended for two without pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK

29 January 2021 1:50 PM

Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi explains how the studies were conducted and how effective the vaccine is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Funeral recommendations from medical professionals

29 January 2021 1:41 PM

The graph shows the COVID-19 recommendations from healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was listening to Sibongile's voice and it hit me I'll never hear it again'

29 January 2021 1:28 PM

Gloria Bosman says what she feels about Sibongile Khumalo is that everyone lost. She left love notes on those she met.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

Local

Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark

Local

EWN Highlights

Computicket founder Percy Tucker dies from COVID-19 complications

30 January 2021 6:39 PM

Joburg motorists urged to be cautious as rainy weather persists

30 January 2021 6:21 PM

Police monitor CT beaches after lockdown protests

30 January 2021 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA