Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark
Photographer, videographer and social media influencer Chad Nathan has raised over R620,000 through a crowdfunding camping called 'Raising Hope'.
The money has been used to support over 35 non-profit organisation and communities in need of food.
Nathan has been documenting the effect Covid-19 pandemic has had on the less fortunate in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nathan says the project was started eight months ago.
We have helped over 30 organisations to date which is amazing. The main reason Raising Hope was started was to alienate hunger and to try and help people.Chad Nathan, Photographer and Founder of crowdfunding campaign - Raising Hope
We are on the road to R1 million. It has been a lot of hard work but to see how we have changed people's lives has motivated us to reach the R1 million mark.Chad Nathan, Photographer and Founder of crowdfunding campaign - Raising Hope
