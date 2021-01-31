South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19





South Africa has recorded 5,297 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,449,236.

The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 43,951.

The recovery rate is at 89% - meaning more to 1,2 million people have recovered from the virus since its outbreak in South Africa in March 2020.