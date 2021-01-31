South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19
South Africa has recorded 5,297 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,449,236.
The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 43,951.
The recovery rate is at 89% - meaning more to 1,2 million people have recovered from the virus since its outbreak in South Africa in March 2020.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 449 236 with 5 297 new cases identified. Regrettably, 318 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 43 951 deaths.Recoveries now stand at 1 292 921, representing a recovery rate of 89% pic.twitter.com/kDTzMzL0bS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 30, 2021
30 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/D7y7nj20JK— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 30, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
