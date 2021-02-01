213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded





South Africa has recorded 4,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,453,761 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

RELATED: South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19

Two hundred and thirteen people have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 44,164.

The recovery rate is at 89% which means 1,299,620 people have recovered from the virus.