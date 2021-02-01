213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded
South Africa has recorded 4,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,453,761 since the first case was recorded in March last year.
RELATED: South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19
Two hundred and thirteen people have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 44,164.
The recovery rate is at 89% which means 1,299,620 people have recovered from the virus.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 453 761 with 4 525 new cases identified. Regrettably, 213 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 44 164 deaths— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 31, 2021
Recoveries now stand at 1 299 620, representing a recovery rate of 89% pic.twitter.com/FQ5hN0yoXx
31 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/RfsfRwI1NB— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 31, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday
The Department of Energy says petrol will increase by 81cents and diesel by 58cents.Read More
We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department
Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says teachers went back to school on Monday.Read More
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?
SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says security for the vaccines is a priority and they will not allow for then to be stolen.Read More
Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison
In a statement, the former president says he won't cooperate with the state capture commission anymore.Read More
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19
The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day.Read More
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark
Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food.Read More
Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension
The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.Read More
Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to persist in Gauteng this weekend
The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and warned of heavy downpours on Sunday.Read More