213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded

South Africa has recorded 4,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,453,761 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

Two hundred and thirteen people have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 44,164.

The recovery rate is at 89% which means 1,299,620 people have recovered from the virus.

