[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation

Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist went viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: