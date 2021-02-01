Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison
Former President Jacob Zuma says he will not cooperate with the State Capture Commission.
In a statement, Zuma said he is not afraid of being arrested, convicted and imprisoned.
He further said he would remain defiant like he did during apartheid and he would not abide by the Constitutional Court judgement that compelled him to appear at the commission.
The Constitutional Court has ordered the former president to testify before the commission and said he doesn't enjoy the right to remain silent.
Part 1: Statement By @PresJGZuma on Constitutional Court Ruling pic.twitter.com/rhhKA9s1Cf— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 1, 2021
Former President #JacobZuma says #StateCaptureInquiry can expect "no further cooperation" from him & he does not fear arrest or incarceration by a democratic govt behaving "exactly like the apartheid government by creating processes designed to target specific individuals." @eNCA pic.twitter.com/yX9FfCLlul— Michael 🍏 (@TheMikeAppel) February 1, 2021
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
More from Local
We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department
Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says teachers went back to school on Monday.Read More
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?
SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says security for the vaccines is a priority and they will not allow for then to be stolen.Read More
213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded
The Department of Health said the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 44,164.Read More
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19
The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day.Read More
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark
Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food.Read More
Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension
The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.Read More
Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to persist in Gauteng this weekend
The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and warned of heavy downpours on Sunday.Read More
[LISTEN] Public and private schools face fees collection challenges
TPN Credit Bureau Michelle Dickens explains how they help parents and schools structure fees payments.Read More