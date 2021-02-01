Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison





Former President Jacob Zuma says he will not cooperate with the State Capture Commission.

In a statement, Zuma said he is not afraid of being arrested, convicted and imprisoned.

He further said he would remain defiant like he did during apartheid and he would not abide by the Constitutional Court judgement that compelled him to appear at the commission.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the former president to testify before the commission and said he doesn't enjoy the right to remain silent.

