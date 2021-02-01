Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize
President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the first batch of vaccines from India.
The President will be joined by Deputy President David Mabuza, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the High Commissioner of India.
The vaccines will be transported to a cold room for technical processing and quality assurance in Johannesburg.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dr Mkhize says each and every province has a well-structured plan.
Every province has a specific designated site for distribution for both public and private sector. The provinces will be running the show.Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Mkhize says a decision has not been taken on whether government leaders will be among the first to be inoculated.
In my mind, I think it would be important to have some leaders coming to the fore so that they demonstrate that we are not using people as guinea pigs.Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
It is important for the confidence to be built to show that the vaccines are safe enough.Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Mkhize adds that security for the vaccines is a number one priority.
We are not taking chances on this one, anyone who tries to steal the vaccines we will see how they are dealt with. Nobody must take chances, there is no way we are going to allow the vaccines to be stolen or hijacked.Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN
