Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?





As the COVID-19 infection rates are easing, reports over the weekend that there is a possibility of the alcohol ban being lifted soon.

Additionally, liquor trader organisations say they will restart trading if President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to avoid their calls for a meeting to discuss alternatives to assist the sector.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to South African Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director professor Charles Parry to weigh in on the matter.

We are seeing a 15% drop in hospitalisations but it is not a big drop in the people coming into ICU and requiring ventilators, but that will happen as hospitalisations continue to fall off. Professor Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit

He says nationally, there needs to be a 20% drop before a consideration of lifting the ban can be discussed, he says.

We should use the next week or so to prepare towards lifting the ban if we don't lift it immediately and make sure we don't encourage further trauma presentations which is what happened on 1 June when it was first lifted. Professor Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit

