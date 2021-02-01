Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Today at 15:50
Photographer Documenting Lockdown Raises Over R600k for Charities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:20
Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:08
Deloitte tracks Mining industry trends on the horizon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Lane - Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa Deloitte
Today at 18:12
The minerals council on the state of the Mining Nation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Henk Langenhoven - Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOKM: Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malcolm Segal - Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says teachers went back to school on Monday. 1 February 2021 2:29 PM
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease? SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban. 1 February 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 1 February 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?

1 February 2021 1:03 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Coronavirus
COVID19
lifting ban

SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.

As the COVID-19 infection rates are easing, reports over the weekend that there is a possibility of the alcohol ban being lifted soon.

Additionally, liquor trader organisations say they will restart trading if President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to avoid their calls for a meeting to discuss alternatives to assist the sector.

RELATED: SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to South African Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director professor Charles Parry to weigh in on the matter.

We are seeing a 15% drop in hospitalisations but it is not a big drop in the people coming into ICU and requiring ventilators, but that will happen as hospitalisations continue to fall off.

Professor Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit

He says nationally, there needs to be a 20% drop before a consideration of lifting the ban can be discussed, he says.

We should use the next week or so to prepare towards lifting the ban if we don't lift it immediately and make sure we don't encourage further trauma presentations which is what happened on 1 June when it was first lifted.

Professor Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit

Listen below to the full conversation:




1 February 2021 1:03 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Coronavirus
COVID19
lifting ban

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa

12 January 2021 2:02 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections

8 January 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

5 January 2021 6:59 AM

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

31 December 2020 9:09 AM

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison

Local

Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize

Local

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Sharp rise in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday

1 February 2021 3:41 PM

Arthur Fraser files court papers against those who implicated him before Zondo

1 February 2021 3:32 PM

Ex-Scopa chair Themba Godi: Procurement officials were never vetted by executive

1 February 2021 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA