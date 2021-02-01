We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department





Teachers returned to school today ahead of the school reopening on 15 February.

The Department of Basic Education had to postpone the opening of schools due to the Covid-19 second wave.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga tells Mandy Wiener that they haven't received any reports yet and they are on track in terms of matric results.

On our side things are going fine, school management teams went back to school last week to prepare for the return of teachers this week. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We haven't received any reports, we expect schools to report to us on Friday so that we are able to pick up any area of concerns. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We are at a point where we are engaging Umalusi so we can go through the standardisation process. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

