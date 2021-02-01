South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains





This year’s Mining Indaba kicks off virtually on Tuesday (2 February 2021) and continues on Wednesday.

The theme for the online event is “Resilience and Regrowth”.

The event features a host of the industry’s most influential minds, including four heads of state and captains of industry steering companies and institutions such as Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Exxaro Resources, Rio Tinto, Gold Fields and many more.

The conference will cover topics such:

Investing in a world recovering from Covid-19

The rise of gold in the pandemic

The role of platinum group metals (PGMs), battery metals and rare earth metals in the energy transition.

Conversation with Anglo American’s CEO Mark Cutifani and Deloitte’s Andrew Lane.

Goldman Sachs recently went on record saying it sees the beginnings of another commodity super-cycle, grounded in what it believes is an inevitable green industrial revolution.

If Goldman Sachs is right, the JSE and the South African economy might have a brighter medium-term future than most people expect.

Mining may just be back.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Andrew Lane (Leader of Energy, Resources, and Industrials at Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).

We don’t see much improvement from Eskom, rail services, ports or border posts… We need action… Companies are hesitant… Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa

Logistics is a major issue… We don’t see much progress… The free trade agreement will just be something on paper if we don’t solve this… Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa

We’ve recovered… to 90% of capacity… If we can provide products at these better prices, where would the economy be? Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa

The more you mine, the quicker you’re out of business… Greenfields exploration has virtually come to a standstill… Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa

South Africa is a bit of a special case… We are falling behind... Investors are sitting on their hands… Andrew Lane, Leader of Energy, Resources, and Industrials - Africa Deloitte

