SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday
Motorists are going to feel the pinch at the pumps.
The Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will increase by 81 cents on Wednesday, 3 February.
The price of diesel will rise by between 58 and 59 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin will cost 59 cents more a litre.
LPG will cost 193 cents more per kilogram.
The department stated that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
More from Local
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines
The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.Read More
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.Read More
We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department
Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says teachers went back to school on Monday.Read More
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?
SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says security for the vaccines is a priority and they will not allow for then to be stolen.Read More
Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison
In a statement, the former president says he won't cooperate with the state capture commission anymore.Read More
213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded
The Department of Health said the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 44,164.Read More
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19
The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day.Read More