SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday





Motorists are going to feel the pinch at the pumps.

The Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will increase by 81 cents on Wednesday, 3 February.

The price of diesel will rise by between 58 and 59 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin will cost 59 cents more a litre.

LPG will cost 193 cents more per kilogram.

The department stated that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.