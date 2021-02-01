Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
One million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 has arrived in South Africa on Monday.
Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination.
They will get two jabs four weeks apart.
The South African government aims to vaccine 67% of South African’s entire population by the end of 2021.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele (Vice President of the South African Medical Research Council) about the significance of the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.
It’s exciting!Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council
… some vaccines will have diminished efficacy [against the variant discovered in South Africa] … But even if it’s a bit lower, the vaccine will protect you from hospitalisation…Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council
It’s unrealistic [the government vaccination target] … There must be decentralisation… otherwise we won’t achieve the target…Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council
I don’t know much about the Western Cape’s plan… they’re saying the government must allow the provinces to be creative…Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
