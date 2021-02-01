Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Corruption Watch report on TERS related corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 10:08
Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:22
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:33
Back to Business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Hodson - General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel
Jenny Morris
Ian Helfon
Today at 11:05
Women only taxi's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karen Neary
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Latest Local
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhe... 1 February 2021 4:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently. 1 February 2021 4:27 PM
SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday The Department of Energy says petrol will increase by 81cents and diesel by 58cents. 1 February 2021 4:17 PM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
South African Medical Research Council
AstraZeneca
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 vaccines
Jeffrey Mphahlele

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

One million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 has arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination.

They will get two jabs four weeks apart.

The South African government aims to vaccine 67% of South African’s entire population by the end of 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Recently published related articles:

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele (Vice President of the South African Medical Research Council) about the significance of the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

It’s exciting!

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

… some vaccines will have diminished efficacy [against the variant discovered in South Africa] … But even if it’s a bit lower, the vaccine will protect you from hospitalisation…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

It’s unrealistic [the government vaccination target] … There must be decentralisation… otherwise we won’t achieve the target…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

I don’t know much about the Western Cape’s plan… they’re saying the government must allow the provinces to be creative…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending




