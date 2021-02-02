Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac





The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination and will get two jabs four weeks apart.

RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

Biovac, a Cape Town based bio-pharmaceutical company, has been appointed for three months to provide storage and distribution services for the vaccines.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana to unpack how the storage and distribution will work.

There is enhanced security and there will be tight security as and when we distribute the vaccine. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

When the vaccine was received, it is stored in various cold rooms at warehouses, he says.

Early indication show that the temperature was kept well and as we speak the vaccines are kept under quarantine as all vaccines need to be independently tested in a controlled laboratory. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

Listen below to the full conversation: