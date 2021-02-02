2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities





The Health Department on Monday said 235 people succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

RELATED: 213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded

The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,456,309 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 1,306,022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.