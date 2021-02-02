2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities
The Health Department on Monday said 235 people succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
RELATED: 213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded
The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1,456,309 since the first case was recorded in March last year.
The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 1,306,022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 456 309 with 2 548 new cases identified. Regrettably, 235 deaths have been reported. which brings the total to 44 399 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 306 022, representing a recovery rate of 89% pic.twitter.com/AMkO3lKP7d— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 1, 2021
01 February 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/kHmj4Bx66w— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 1, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
