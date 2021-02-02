'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'





Millennials are being encouraged to run for the upcoming 2021 local government elections.

Through the Millennial Manifesto, Nkateko Mabaso says young people need to charge and run as independent candidates during the elections.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mabaso says millennials need to start small and tun for local elections.

I think as millennials, we need to start thinking about how we make our elders feel old and useless because of our technological advancement. Ntaketo Mabasa, Campaign organizer

Also, our elders need to accept that this is the future they used to tell us we are the leaders of. Ntaketo Mabasa, Campaign organizer

Mabasa says millennials have the passion and political will to run for the elections.

However, the problem with us millennials is that we don't know how to work together. Whenever we come together there is always squabbles and petty party politics. Ntaketo Mabasa, Campaign organizer

Press Statement: A Public Call for Millennials to Run for the 2021 Local Government Elections. pic.twitter.com/i9CmXLBqAg — Nkateko Mabasa (@Snail_Lessons) January 28, 2021

Listen to the full interview below...