Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue





The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (JEMS) urged for caution on Tuesday as rains continue.

To find out more we speak to JEMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba.

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen takes us through Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State

It has started raining, we need to give the drainage system some time to get rid of all the water. Nana Radebe-Kgiba, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

We've not had any major incidents on the roads but we have seen the driving that has not changed. The roads are slippery and some of them are flooded. We urge motorists to be very careful. If a road is flooded avoid it. Nana Radebe-Kgiba, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

We will be checking low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot just in case we have an alert of flooding we will also notify the people around so they are moved to a place of safety. Nana Radebe-Kgiba, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

For Level 4 we are looking at possible significant impact but the likelihood is low at this stage. The only reason we have significant, which is quite high, is ... we don't need much rain and it's likely to flood. That's why it'll have a significant impact, especially in low-lying areas. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

We do see a little bit of clearance tomorrow but don't get too excited because we are keeping a close eye and it looks like a decent amount of rain again on Saturday. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Listen below for the full interview...