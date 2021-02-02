KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research





The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination and will get two jabs four weeks apart.

A doctoral student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who is doing incredible research on the new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Sandile Cele is a scientist credited with coming up with a creative way of growing a live virus.

He joins Mandy Wiener to talk about his research.

We tried to grow a new variant and figured out a way to get it quicker and that gave us an advantage to start doing research on it. Sandile Cele, PHD student - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We looked at how antibodies from recovered patients recognised the new variant. The research looks at antibodies from patients infected in the first wave. Sandile Cele, PHD student - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Antibodies recognises the new COVID-19 variant but not as well as they recognised the original variant.

Listen below to the full conversation: