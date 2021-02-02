Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:53
EWN: SCOPA calls for open tender process for vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
Today at 16:20
OUTA: Liquidate SAA without delay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julius Kleynhans - OUTA Executive
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 16:33
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
Today at 17:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:24
Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock has only been captain for three Tests — and won two
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - manners-on-cricket.com
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol sales after six weeks of no sales or distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first varian... 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot. 2 February 2021 1:55 PM
2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.... 2 February 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

2 February 2021 3:41 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.

Known for his role as Rajesh Kumar in South Africas favourite TV series, Isidingo and his other notable appearances and performances in TV and film productions, including heist action movie 31 Million Reasons, City Ses'la and _Mayfair, _Jack Devnarain graced the airwaves with his Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.

The songs of the 80s and 90s track a life story that continues to unfold and I really enjoy the chance to share those memories with you.

Jack Devnarain, Actor

Stream Jack's playlist on Spotify




2 February 2021 3:41 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

25 January 2021 11:12 AM

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Pfizer estimates $15 bn in 2021 sales for COVID-19 vaccine

2 February 2021 3:55 PM

Inside the new level 3 lockdown regulations

2 February 2021 3:52 PM

Ford Motors to invest almost R16bn in its SA manufacturing operations

2 February 2021 3:13 PM

