Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify





Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.

Known for his role as Rajesh Kumar in South Africas favourite TV series, Isidingo and his other notable appearances and performances in TV and film productions, including heist action movie 31 Million Reasons, City Ses'la and _Mayfair, _Jack Devnarain graced the airwaves with his Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.

The songs of the 80s and 90s track a life story that continues to unfold and I really enjoy the chance to share those memories with you. Jack Devnarain, Actor

Stream Jack's playlist on Spotify