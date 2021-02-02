Is the longest bull market in history back?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:53
EWN: SCOPA calls for open tender process for vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
Today at 16:20
OUTA: Liquidate SAA without delay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julius Kleynhans - OUTA Executive
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 16:33
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
Today at 17:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:24
Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock has only been captain for three Tests — and won two
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - manners-on-cricket.com
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol sales after six weeks of no sales or distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first varian... 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot. 2 February 2021 1:55 PM
2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.... 2 February 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Quintus Kilbourn

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

(Article by Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.)

Encouraging announcements around the effective development of vaccines by leading multinational pharmaceutical groups have triggered a broad-based rally across equity markets going into the final quarter of 2020.

While both domestic and global equity markets have rebounded strongly from the lows encountered in the first half of the year, the question for many investors is what trends will drive investment returns going forward and what is going to be the “new normal”?

With some clarity now emerging around the US elections, these are some of the key trends we see influencing financial markets in the next 12 months.

The Charging Bull sculpture, a symbol of the New York Stock Exchange © Lin Chu-Wen/123rf.com

Trending, right now, in "business":

Trend 1: Day traders are moving markets

One of the major trends driving global financial markets has been the emergence of the day trader.

In the US, the likes of Robinhood are moving markets as thousands of day traders are able to invest at incredibly low costs and it is now estimated that these retail investors now make up 20% of all trade in US equity markets.

In South Africa, we can see a similar trend evolving where a number of electronic trading platforms have attracted hundreds of thousands of retail investors. Importantly, these platforms have also opened low-cost offshore investment opportunities in places such as the US and Australia.

This also presents a fundamental change for listed businesses in terms of how they interact with the market and sell themselves to investors.

In the past, listed corporates have focused on the institutional investor market but with the day trader now becoming far more influential, corporates are having to change the way they share their investment proposition. Investors are now far more digitally savvy, and management needs to take advantage of different tools and platforms to communicate with this new generation of investors.

Trend 2: Active “Passive” is now mainstream

Low-cost exchange-traded and index-tracking products are rapidly evolving and innovating and one of the trends we are watching is the new generation “Active” Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

These new-generation products make use of management teams who take a more active role in the investment strategy and asset allocation while placing their investments inside of tax-efficient products with high levels of price transparency.

Investors can get access to niche asset allocation including crypto-currency, fixed income and specialist equity strategies while making use of low-cost ETPs.

Research from etfgi.com shows that these products have attracted record inflows with $228.4bn now invested in these products at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The Fixed Income space in particular has enjoyed significant inflows as investors look to diversify their investment portfolios.

Trend 3: The hunt for yield is real - and South Africa Inc offers opportunities

Who remembers the good old days when shares on the JSE actually used to go up?

For experienced market participants, the last 10 years on the JSE have left much to be desired when it comes to investment returns. Once the darling of emerging markets and for many years one of the best performing exchanges in the world, the bourse has been a disappointment for many investors.

We think this might be changing.

With policymakers cutting interest rates to record lows and dividends and share buybacks being cancelled or significantly reduced, investors have been crowding into a handful of US technology and biotechnology stocks to generate returns.

When the likes of video conferencing service ZOOM are now bigger than an industrial heavyweight like 3M or technology group IBM which has over 100 years of trading history, it is clear that investors are adopting momentum strategies rather than looking at value strategies. At this point, equity valuations in some of these stocks appear stretched while traditional bell-weathers have been roundly ignored.

With many of these stocks now trading at record highs, investors are being forced to evaluate the price they are paying and whether they are likely to be caught out at the top of an investment cycle. The response to the original announcement from Pfizer was telling with a number of these “defensive” stocks geared toward “work-from-home” being sold off aggressively.

In contrast, South Africa, already plagued by low economic growth, rampant unemployment and a persistent energy crisis, saw its risk profile as an investment destination deteriorate due to the hard lockdown restrictions. With investors taking fright, the JSE’s All Share Index has lost close to 10% of its value so far this year and many of its blue-chip shares are trading on single-digit PE multiples.

As the world starts to adjust to a new investment landscape, we believe that South Africa has a number of positives which investors are potentially ignoring:

  • The JSE still has a number of high-quality businesses with long, well-established trading histories, experienced and respected management teams and track records of paying dividends. We are particularly excited about the prospects for industrial businesses which are trading on undemanding multiples and remain cash generative.

  • Telecoms businesses listed on the JSE, including Vodacom and MTN, are attractively priced and trading at between 10 and 12 times forward earnings while offering 5 – 6% dividend yields. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodacom was able to increase its dividend by 9.2%, boosted by its Safaricom investment and both telcos enjoy access to the growing African market

  • The consumer sector has been under pressure and may be for a little while longer, but it has potential for growth as recent third-quarter sales figures out of retailer Mr Price demonstrate and the share has rebounded 22% since the start of November while banking groups including Absa are trading at significant discounts to book value

A tough but optimistic call – we might just make it

As an equities team, we are heartened by some of the recent developments in the market. The Rand has strengthened in recent weeks and looks set to end the year at under R16 to the US dollar and we see this as a significant vote of confidence in the country and its financial markets.

In the first week of November 2020, we saw foreigners purchase R609m worth of South African equities and roughly R11.2bn in South African bonds. Year-to-date foreigners have been net sellers of R100bn in South African equities but there are signs that the wheel is turning.

While 2020 has taught us that there are no easy predictions to be made, there are encouraging signs that the wheel is turning, and South Africa might just surprise to the upside.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is the longest bull market in history back?




2 February 2021 2:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Quintus Kilbourn

More from MyMoney Online

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue

Local

Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

Local

2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer estimates $15 bn in 2021 sales for COVID-19 vaccine

2 February 2021 3:55 PM

Inside the new level 3 lockdown regulations

2 February 2021 3:52 PM

Ford Motors to invest almost R16bn in its SA manufacturing operations

2 February 2021 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA