Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

2 February 2021 4:40 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Police
Shepherd Bushiris Church
Shepherd Bushiri
bribe

SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.

National Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says police management is challenging the findings in the internal investigation involving Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband.

Resandt was charged for corruption allegedly receiving a R500,000 bribe from Shephard Bushiri.

Speaking to John Perlman, Naidoo says he has never heard of counselling for corruption.

RELATED: Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review

In my 34 and a half years of being in the police, it is the first time I hear of something like corruption counselling.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police

What I do know is that police management view corruption very seriously.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police

Police management is of the opinion that there is sufficient evidence that was presented to the presiding officer to have imposed a more serious sanction.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police

Listen to the full below...




