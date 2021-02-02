Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo
National Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says police management is challenging the findings in the internal investigation involving Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband.
Resandt was charged for corruption allegedly receiving a R500,000 bribe from Shephard Bushiri.
Speaking to John Perlman, Naidoo says he has never heard of counselling for corruption.
RELATED: Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review
In my 34 and a half years of being in the police, it is the first time I hear of something like corruption counselling.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
What I do know is that police management view corruption very seriously.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
Police management is of the opinion that there is sufficient evidence that was presented to the presiding officer to have imposed a more serious sanction.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
Listen to the full below...
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
