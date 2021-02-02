PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Feel you want to help people during these extraordinarily tough times but don't have much money to give?
PEP Stores' Lay-by Buddy initiative allows you to contribute as little as R2 in-store or R20 online to alleviate the financial pressure being felt by someone else.
Through these donations unsuspecting customers are helped to pay off those items they've asked a store to set aside for them.
Beneficiaries selected at random by the system receive a voucher via sms to redeem against the outstanding balance of their lay-by.
Bruce Whitfield interviews PEP CEO Jaap Hamman on The Money Show.
The beauty of the initiative, Hamman says, is that it was a customer's idea.
A customer came into our store in Mossel Bay (this was at the end of 2019) and this amazing citizen decided to pay up all the debt in that store!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
You can imagine the chaos and celebrations... That was posted on the #ImStaying platform with a challenge to other customers to do the same thing.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
This one act of kindness led to more and more customers coming in to contribute in the same way.
"We felt it's our duty to support it and that was the start of the Lay-by Buddy initiative."
In the last couple of weeks there was a big spike in contributions. It's a wonderful month so far in receiving and handing these out to our customers.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
This time of the year, the back-to-school lay-by is quite popular... It's quite nice news that we can share with our customers for them to just come and pick up their merchandise.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
We all do have the opportunity to change the country by small acts of kindness. Give a little and you help a lot!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
As long as the momentum is there we will keep on encouraging it. We also make our own contributions. To date 4,000 customers have made contributions.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
We've contacted more than 17,000 customers with this good news!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
Just this week, Hamman received calls from individuals in the business world to make contributions totalling more than R300,000.
To take part, ask for a Lay-by Buddy voucher at a PEP store or select the Lay-by Buddy option on their website.
Find out more by listening to the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/09/11/19/49/education-3670453960720.jpg
More from Business
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations
'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
More from Local
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'
Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.Read More
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo
SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.Read More
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research
PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first variant.Read More
Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue
Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot.Read More
2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities
The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.Read More
Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana reflects on how the company will store and distribute the vaccines.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines
The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.Read More
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More