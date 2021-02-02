Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shebeens
Solly Kramer
Norman Goodfellows
TAVERNS
booze ban
Lockdown
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor traders
alcohol sales
alcohol ban lifted
liquor industry

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

On Tuesday, South Africans were finally allowed to buy liquor again for the first time in over a month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of Level 3 lockdown rules on Monday.

Have liquor traders seen the frenetic rush experienced with previous relaxations of the booze sale ban?

It was actually "a very well-behaved return to the bottle", certainly at Norman Goodfellows stores, reports Solly Kramer himself.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Norman Goodfellows CEO about trading volumes and behaviour.

No-one really loading up too much - Cape Town was very good; Durban was very good; Johannesburg not quite as good possibly due to the weather...

Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows

The amount of illicit dealing [during the various bans] was absolutely massive. Seriously, people didn't drink less. Whatever you wanted was available.

Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows

If the curfew had been well policed, that in itself would have helped ease the strain on hospital trauma admissions he maintains.

Ultimately, the booze ban was self-defeating says Kramer.

Along the way the government loses all excise on the duties... and they switch us on and off like a light! It's been disastrous for quite a few of the independent retailers; certainly for some of the wineries...

Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows

Government needs to work with us, as we have with them over this period.

Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows

It's also been very difficult for staff. In the first lockdown we had the support of Ters and we could pay the most of our work base... Now, it's pay as you work.

Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows

Listen to Kramer discussing accompanying problems like expired stock:




2 February 2021 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shebeens
Solly Kramer
Norman Goodfellows
TAVERNS
booze ban
Lockdown
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor traders
alcohol sales
alcohol ban lifted
liquor industry

More from Business

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

2 February 2021 6:49 PM

'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever

1 February 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains

1 February 2021 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high

28 January 2021 9:02 PM

The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

2 February 2021 6:29 PM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'

2 February 2021 12:10 PM

Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places

1 February 2021 8:57 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

1 February 2021 1:09 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears

29 January 2021 12:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires

28 January 2021 7:36 PM

While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives

28 January 2021 6:06 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

28 January 2021 7:46 AM

Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court

27 January 2021 7:46 PM

'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings

27 January 2021 1:27 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'

2 February 2021 5:45 PM

Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

2 February 2021 4:40 PM

SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research

2 February 2021 2:42 PM

PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue

2 February 2021 1:55 PM

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities

2 February 2021 8:09 AM

The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

2 February 2021 7:47 AM

CEO Dr Morena Makhoana reflects on how the company will store and distribute the vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines

1 February 2021 4:33 PM

The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals

1 February 2021 4:27 PM

The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

2 February 2021 3:41 PM

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

Politics

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

Local

EWN Highlights

Uganda to reopen schools, acquire COVID-19 vaccines

2 February 2021 8:28 PM

Ramaphosa: Govt putting plans in place to secure more stable energy supply

2 February 2021 8:21 PM

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

2 February 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA