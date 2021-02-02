Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
On Tuesday, South Africans were finally allowed to buy liquor again for the first time in over a month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of Level 3 lockdown rules on Monday.
Have liquor traders seen the frenetic rush experienced with previous relaxations of the booze sale ban?
It was actually "a very well-behaved return to the bottle", certainly at Norman Goodfellows stores, reports Solly Kramer himself.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Norman Goodfellows CEO about trading volumes and behaviour.
No-one really loading up too much - Cape Town was very good; Durban was very good; Johannesburg not quite as good possibly due to the weather...Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
The amount of illicit dealing [during the various bans] was absolutely massive. Seriously, people didn't drink less. Whatever you wanted was available.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
If the curfew had been well policed, that in itself would have helped ease the strain on hospital trauma admissions he maintains.
Ultimately, the booze ban was self-defeating says Kramer.
Along the way the government loses all excise on the duties... and they switch us on and off like a light! It's been disastrous for quite a few of the independent retailers; certainly for some of the wineries...Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
Government needs to work with us, as we have with them over this period.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
It's also been very difficult for staff. In the first lockdown we had the support of Ters and we could pay the most of our work base... Now, it's pay as you work.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
Listen to Kramer discussing accompanying problems like expired stock:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93253706_a-woman-with-a-red-shopping-bag-chooses-alcohol-in-a-supermarket-selection-of-products-in-the-superm.html
More from Business
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations
'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
More from Politics
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair
Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.Read More
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'
Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for electionsRead More
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify.Read More
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rolloutRead More
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission.Read More
More from Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'
Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.Read More
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo
SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.Read More
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research
PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first variant.Read More
Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue
Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot.Read More
2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities
The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.Read More
Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana reflects on how the company will store and distribute the vaccines.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines
The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.Read More
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.Read More
More from Lifestyle
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More