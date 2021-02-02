Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Business

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

2 February 2021 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ford
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Ford Motor Company
Ford Ranger
carmaker
investment in SA
Andrea Cavallaro
Ford International Markets Group
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa
Silverton assembly plant
Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone

'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.

The Ford Motor Company is investing $1.05 billion - around R15.8 billion - in its South African operations.

The investment will modernize and grow Ford's Silverton Assembly Plant in Tshwane, specifically to support expanded production of the all-new Ranger pickup truck, starting in 2022.

The automobile manufacturer made the announcement to coincide with President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone.

"Andrea Cavallaro, I agree that you should have a second home here and I'll help you choose wherever you would like" quipped Ramaphosa, addressing the Director of Group Operations of the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA).

"I'm really pleased for South Africa as a whole" Cavallaro tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

I'm really excited to actually show the South African community that we really do mean business!

Andrea Cavallaro, Director: Group Operations - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

We obviously do produce a great product in the Ranger and also the Everest in Silverton. We see a bright future certainly for the Ranger product into Europe and obviously for domestic sales. We're working really hard in launching our next-generation Ranger at the back end of next year.

Andrea Cavallaro, Director: Group Operations - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

The money is going in to truly transform the Silverton plant and at the same time increase its volume to 200,000.

Andrea Cavallaro, Director: Group Operations - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

We're essentially modernising the facility... bringing in a lot of state-of-the-art technology...

Andrea Cavallaro, Director: Group Operations - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

2021 marks the 97th year that Ford is active in South Africa and Cavallaro forecasts that the company will still be here by its 150th anniversary:

"It is a generational investment meant for the long term."

We've forged really good relationships locally with the government... We've provided some insights for them and some guidance on things that we need to improve in South Africa to help us all on our way, and they've listened.

Andrea Cavallaro, Director: Group Operations - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

Here more about Ford's plans in the audio clip below:




