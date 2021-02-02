Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair





The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has sent a letter to the ministers of health and finance calling for open tender processes for the storage and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The committee has requested the two ministers in the letter to ensure that there is a transparent public adjudication of the tender processes.

Furthermore, the committee calls upon the executive to ensure that all normal tender processes are adhered to according to Note 3 of the National Treasury Regulations and the Public Finance Management Act.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa tells us more.

Ordinarily, these processes are undertaken in offices behind the scene, closed-door kind of arrangements where the public or any of us are not there to monitor and hear the discussions that take place. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

And that is what precisely gives rise to the kind of corruption we have seen because ultimately the assessment and scoring is at the discretion of panels and it has happened with the PPEs. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

What we are trying to avoid is for us to be expected to clean up the mess or to chase after processes that have already unfolded. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

Among other challenges is we that have companies that have been registered on the eve of the rollout of these tenders or advertising because the specifications have been such that they suited a particular company and a particular narrative. Our outlook is that prevention is better than cure and we can ill-afford to bungle on such a serious matter of the rollout of this vaccine. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

There has not been a rollout plan of these vaccines because we are chasing a moving target in terms of the number of vaccines that will be available. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

We are aware that the Department of Health has applied for a deviation to the National Treasury consistent with the urgency of the situation. But even that can and must undergo the kind of transparency processes we are talking about. Whatever avenue the National Treasury or the Department of Health will choose must be subjected to public scrutiny. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

Listen below for the full interview...