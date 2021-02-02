Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

2 February 2021 6:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Scopa chair
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine

Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has sent a letter to the ministers of health and finance calling for open tender processes for the storage and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The committee has requested the two ministers in the letter to ensure that there is a transparent public adjudication of the tender processes.

Furthermore, the committee calls upon the executive to ensure that all normal tender processes are adhered to according to Note 3 of the National Treasury Regulations and the Public Finance Management Act.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa tells us more.

Ordinarily, these processes are undertaken in offices behind the scene, closed-door kind of arrangements where the public or any of us are not there to monitor and hear the discussions that take place.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

And that is what precisely gives rise to the kind of corruption we have seen because ultimately the assessment and scoring is at the discretion of panels and it has happened with the PPEs.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

What we are trying to avoid is for us to be expected to clean up the mess or to chase after processes that have already unfolded.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

Among other challenges is we that have companies that have been registered on the eve of the rollout of these tenders or advertising because the specifications have been such that they suited a particular company and a particular narrative. Our outlook is that prevention is better than cure and we can ill-afford to bungle on such a serious matter of the rollout of this vaccine.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

There has not been a rollout plan of these vaccines because we are chasing a moving target in terms of the number of vaccines that will be available.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

We are aware that the Department of Health has applied for a deviation to the National Treasury consistent with the urgency of the situation. But even that can and must undergo the kind of transparency processes we are talking about. Whatever avenue the National Treasury or the Department of Health will choose must be subjected to public scrutiny.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

Listen below for the full interview...




2 February 2021 6:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Scopa chair
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine

More from Politics

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'

2 February 2021 12:10 PM

Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places

1 February 2021 8:57 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

1 February 2021 1:09 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears

29 January 2021 12:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires

28 January 2021 7:36 PM

While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives

28 January 2021 6:06 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

28 January 2021 7:46 AM

Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court

27 January 2021 7:46 PM

'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings

27 January 2021 1:27 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

Politics

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

Local

EWN Highlights

Uganda to reopen schools, acquire COVID-19 vaccines

2 February 2021 8:28 PM

Ramaphosa: Govt putting plans in place to secure more stable energy supply

2 February 2021 8:21 PM

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

2 February 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA