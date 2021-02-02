UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'





The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) says it did not expect the call centre to be flooded with calls.

Chief Director for Corporate Services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they are not satisfied by how the centre has been working but it is responding to the need.

John Perlman speaks to Yawa about the challenges they face.

Our call centre was an outsourced service which did a very good job given the circumstances, but it was not really people who were trained to know our business inside out. Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services - UIF

Our expectation was that not much that people will flood the call centre. Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services - UIF

