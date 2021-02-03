After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946





The Health Department on Tuesday said 547 people succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 44,946 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 2, 649 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases have pushed the total caseload to 1, 458, 958 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 1, 318, 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%.