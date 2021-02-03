ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe
The state capture commission said that it would be laying another criminal complaint against former president Jacob Zuma.
This comes after Zuma indicated he will not be cooperating with the commission despite the Constitutional Court ruled that he should appear at the commission.
Meanwhile, the African National Congress says it will make comments on the issue of Jacob Zuma after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they are monitoring the proceedings of the commission.
The National Executive Committee will be meeting on the 13 and 14 of February and we will be looking at a number of issues including some of the issues that are out there.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
We have always taken a position that the ANC is not going to make running commentary on development associated with the state capture.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Mabe says they encourage their members to support the work of the commission but it is out of the members choosing how they react to the commission.
It is critical to allow the NEC to reflect on these matters.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
