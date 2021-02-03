Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

3 February 2021 11:20 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC NEC
Concourt
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.

The state capture commission said that it would be laying another criminal complaint against former president Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Zuma indicated he will not be cooperating with the commission despite the Constitutional Court ruled that he should appear at the commission.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress says it will make comments on the issue of Jacob Zuma after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they are monitoring the proceedings of the commission.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison

The National Executive Committee will be meeting on the 13 and 14 of February and we will be looking at a number of issues including some of the issues that are out there.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

We have always taken a position that the ANC is not going to make running commentary on development associated with the state capture.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Mabe says they encourage their members to support the work of the commission but it is out of the members choosing how they react to the commission.

It is critical to allow the NEC to reflect on these matters.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Listen to the full interview below...




