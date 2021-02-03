Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity
Can you park transformation? Are the circumstances under which you can do that? That’s the question to answer.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubai Ngubane launched the R1.2 billion Tourism Equity Fund - which seeks to provide access to finance for black-owned commercially viable tourism projects.
The purpose of this is to drive transformation through advancing equitable opportunities and inclusive economic growth in the tourism sector.
Only businesses with at least 51% black ownership will qualify for loans or grants from this fund.
AfriForum and Solidarity say the eligibility criteria is exclusionary. They have approached the court.
We speak to Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council and Morné Malan - head communications at Solidarity (trade union).
COVID-19 has literally obliterated the tourism sector. Each time there is a toughening of the lockdown regulations, the one sector that takes the biggest brunt will be tourism, and hospitality, one would argue.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Every little effort that is aimed at rejuvenating and assisting this sector is most welcome. The truth is that the black operators in the sector were always suffering because there has been poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
The historically marginalised areas, the towships, would have been left out and I could cite many events, like the Earth Summit of 2002, the World Cups (both soccer and rugby) and many others that have been hosted by South Africa would have benefited largely established environments - big cities/Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
The Tourism Equity Fund is a step in the right direction in that it seeks to uplift the sector but at the same time is not oblivious to the need to achieve equity.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
The problem with the likes of Solidarity, Institute for Race Relations (IRR) and AfriForum is that they are not exclusively focused on economic justice, they are making political stataments.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Their actions are aimed at historical revisionism and if Apartheid never existed, as if there wasn't a negotiated settlement that sought to achieve a democratic dispensation but at the same time seeking to achieve greater participation by black people in the economy.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
They are seeking to airbrush Apartheid, which was a reality for many decades and colonialism which has been a reality for South Africa for more than four centuries. They should not be allowed to sustain this propagandist approach because they are putting the future of South Africa at risk. We as black people will not take that lying down.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
If there's anything that makes us very hot under the collar, it's the perpetual reactionary and racist stances that AfriForum, Solidarity and IRR seek to impose on our parked transformation at every turn.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
There is an argument to be made that when you are dealing with a disaster when you are dealing with an industry completely ruined by chiefly lockdown because of the virus, you're not dealing with funding but you're dealing with relief, compensation from the government side saying we recognise that this industry, through no fault of their own, has been ravaged, destroyed.Morné Malan, Head of communications - Solidarity (trade union)
It is opportunistic of government to say that they are abusing the hardship of the established industry to promote the transformation agenda. On the other hand, the legitimate question to be asked is not whether transformation should be parked for but whether this particular fund constitutes transformation.Morné Malan, Head of communications - Solidarity (trade union)
We don't deny the impact of Apartheid promote but we also have to remain cognisant of the impact of the 26-odd years which followed Apartheid.Morné Malan, Head of communications - Solidarity (trade union)
A particular fund does not necessarily lead to the closure of white-owned businesses, but remember that we've just gone through a period where for almost a year now they have not been allowed to operate. Government has effectively closed all businesses and have decided they will fund some of them.Morné Malan, Head of communications - Solidarity (trade union)
One has to remain cognisant of the fact that 26% of the workforce within the tourism industry is black.Morné Malan, Head of communications - Solidarity (trade union)
