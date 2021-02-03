Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine





Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday launched the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS).

The EVDS is designed to help streamline the distribution of jabs in phase one of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout where healthcare workers will be the first to be immunised.

The portal was launched to help healthcare workers or any South Africans eligible for the vaccine. In the first phase, around 1 million healthcare workers will be vaccinated. Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

More than 38,000 healthcare workers had registered on the portal, he reports.

Healthcare workers in the public and private sector will need to register for them to get the vaccine. Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

