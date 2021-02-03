Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:38
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:50
Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association
Today at 15:50
EWN: Vaccine registration Portal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Polly Roy
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Province details its vaccine roll out plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director: Human Resource Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:20
The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director at Absa Investment Banking
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register. 3 February 2021 1:22 PM
After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946 The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. 3 February 2021 6:36 AM
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 1:22 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Healthcare workers
Covid 19
vaccine

Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday launched the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS).

The EVDS is designed to help streamline the distribution of jabs in phase one of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout where healthcare workers will be the first to be immunised.

RELATED: SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith to give more insight on the launch.

The portal was launched to help healthcare workers or any South Africans eligible for the vaccine. In the first phase, around 1 million healthcare workers will be vaccinated.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

More than 38,000 healthcare workers had registered on the portal, he reports.

Healthcare workers in the public and private sector will need to register for them to get the vaccine.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:




3 February 2021 1:22 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Healthcare workers
Covid 19
vaccine

More from Local

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

3 February 2021 2:55 PM

The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.

Read More arrow_forward

After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946

3 February 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year.

Read More arrow_forward

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Read More arrow_forward

UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'

2 February 2021 5:45 PM

Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.

Read More arrow_forward

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

2 February 2021 4:40 PM

SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.

Read More arrow_forward

KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research

2 February 2021 2:42 PM

PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first variant.

Read More arrow_forward

Joburg EMS warns motorists about slippery roads as rains continue

2 February 2021 1:55 PM

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas around Jukskei and Diepsloot.

Read More arrow_forward

2,548 COVID-19 infections recorded, 235 fatalities

2 February 2021 8:09 AM

The Health Department says the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 44,399 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Read More arrow_forward

Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

2 February 2021 7:47 AM

CEO Dr Morena Makhoana reflects on how the company will store and distribute the vaccines.

Read More arrow_forward

