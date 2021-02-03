It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent





News broke yesterday of Australia canceling the cricket tour due to the COVID-19 situation in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa released a strongly-worded statement using words such as frustrating, regrettable, disappointing and 11th hour. You could tell they were livid as they have been going above and beyond to meet the extreme requirements of the Australians.

Cricket Australia responded, saying it's not about the money

Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent, in Sydney has more.

This is a situation of putting the players' health and in a way country's very good reaction to the COVID-19 crisis risk. So basically, to put the context of what's going on in Australia at the moment we're pretty much covid-free but the point that in Perth there was a hotel quarantine issue where an individual had Covid (the UK strain), and Perth is in the middle of a lockdown at the moment for five days. Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent.

So there has been no locally transmitted cases across a whole lot of Australia probably, at least for 14 days in Sydney, the largest city Melbourne for even longer. Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

So I guess it's a situation of trying to protect our pretty good status at the moment. Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

I think it is about the health situation because the money side of things is big wherever these guys play. The situation in Australia the risk-benefit is pretty low. If one of the cricketers or staff brings back the covid to the country they will be ridiculed across the country. Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

I believe it is in the interest of the players and the health of their nation ahead of the money foregone. From a cricket point of view, Australia has pretty much forfeited its chance to make the final of the World Test Cricket Championship because this series has been postponed or it's likely cancelling Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

I think it is a conservative decision. It is a shame to the cricket lover and a sports lover; I think sport has been one of the things that have helped people get through covid. It's been a positive morale booster so it's a shame that it's not on but I think Australia have been relying on the advice of their medical experts and I genuinely that that's what it's about.

