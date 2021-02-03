South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar
The South African government is calling for peace in Myanmar.
In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it has noted with serious concern the detention of the state counsellor, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and other political leaders.
Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East at Dirco Ambassador Anil Sooklal explains.
We would like to see democracy restored in Myanmar. We issued a strong statement expressing our deep concern over the developments in Myanmar.Ambassador Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO
South Africa is calling for the immediate release of those detained by the military regime.Ambassador Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East - DIRCO
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ostill/ostill1704/ostill170400059/75600294-yangon-myanmar-november-25-2016-aung-san-suu-kyi-calendars-portrait-to-be-sale-in-the-streeets-of-ya.jpg
