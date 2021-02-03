'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government'
Former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament and ambassador to Ireland Melanie Verwoerd says she is tired of paying tax while money goes missing.
Last week, the state capture commission heard of how billions of brands was unaccounted for at from the State Security Agency.
Verwoed tells John Perlman why she peened her thoughts on News24's column titled Melanie Verwoerd | Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears.
It is not that easy to move money is the civil service, I have been in government, I understand how it works.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South Africa’s ambassador to Ireland
Somebody has to sign off on this, somebody had to go get the cash somewhere so it is not unaccounted for, it is stolen.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South Africa’s ambassador to Ireland
