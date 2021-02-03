Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years





Luxury coach operator Greyhound announced on Wednesday that it's shutting down its Greyhound and Citiliner bus operations.

The last day of service will be Valentine's Day on 14 February.

Passengers with tickets booked after this date will be refunded.

Greyhound is among the bus companies that have served Section 189 notices to retrench around 600 employees, reports EWN.

Greyhound is among the bus companies that have served Section 189 notices to retrench around 600 employees, reports EWN.

The luxury inter-city service says on average it's transported more than 800,000 passengers a year over 25 million kms of road across Southern Africa.

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective on the pressure Covid-19 has heaped on operators from Francois Meyer, CEO of Golden Arrow Bus Services.

Meyer notes that operators were recording marginal returns in some important segments even before the pandemic hit.

Although Golden Arrow does operate most of our buses in the commuter segment we do have a small luxury bus company that's going through similar problems as Greyhound experienced... We operate charter hire services mostly focusing on the international tourists coming in. Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

The charter hire market as well as the inter-city market were really operating at marginal returns even before Covid. Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Is this the beginning of the end for long-haul luxury coaches for South Africa?

This [Covid] was really just the last straw... They're also competing with air travel. Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Meyer does believe however, that the shorter long-distance routes will still draw customers.

I do think that if you want to go from Cape Town to Upington for example, it's a lot cheaper by bus. Your Beaufort West or Garden Route services - I think there will be a market for that. Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

This is a situation where the strongest will survive. Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

For assistance with refunds for Greyhound tickets contact the call centre at 087 352 0352 or email refunds@greyhound.co.za.

The deadline is 31 March.

Listen to the interview with Meyer below:

