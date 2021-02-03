Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Luxury coach operator Greyhound announced on Wednesday that it's shutting down its Greyhound and Citiliner bus operations.
The last day of service will be Valentine's Day on 14 February.
Passengers with tickets booked after this date will be refunded.
Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za. pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO— Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021
Greyhound is among the bus companies that have served Section 189 notices to retrench around 600 employees, reports EWN.
The luxury inter-city service says on average it's transported more than 800,000 passengers a year over 25 million kms of road across Southern Africa.
Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective on the pressure Covid-19 has heaped on operators from Francois Meyer, CEO of Golden Arrow Bus Services.
Meyer notes that operators were recording marginal returns in some important segments even before the pandemic hit.
Although Golden Arrow does operate most of our buses in the commuter segment we do have a small luxury bus company that's going through similar problems as Greyhound experienced... We operate charter hire services mostly focusing on the international tourists coming in.Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services
The charter hire market as well as the inter-city market were really operating at marginal returns even before Covid.Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services
Is this the beginning of the end for long-haul luxury coaches for South Africa?
This [Covid] was really just the last straw... They're also competing with air travel.Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services
Meyer does believe however, that the shorter long-distance routes will still draw customers.
I do think that if you want to go from Cape Town to Upington for example, it's a lot cheaper by bus. Your Beaufort West or Garden Route services - I think there will be a market for that.Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services
This is a situation where the strongest will survive.Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services
For assistance with refunds for Greyhound tickets contact the call centre at 087 352 0352 or email refunds@greyhound.co.za.
The deadline is 31 March.
Listen to the interview with Meyer below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Source : https://www.facebook.com/greyhoundSA/photos/a.171556426294916/2288896954560842
More from Business
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations
'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.Read More
More from Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen.Read More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service
The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.Read More
Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine
Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register.Read More
After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946
The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'
Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.Read More
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo
SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More