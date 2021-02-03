Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Exploring and understand the depths and connection to our Ancestors
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature: Demystifying the law of attraction
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
View all Local
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South Afr... 3 February 2021 3:43 PM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Politics
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years

3 February 2021 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Golden Arrow Bus Services
Long distance Travel
Greyhound
Citiliner
Francois Meyer
luxury coach operator
road transport
long distance buses
luxury bus
bus service

Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.

Luxury coach operator Greyhound announced on Wednesday that it's shutting down its Greyhound and Citiliner bus operations.

The last day of service will be Valentine's Day on 14 February.

Passengers with tickets booked after this date will be refunded.

Greyhound is among the bus companies that have served Section 189 notices to retrench around 600 employees, reports EWN.

The luxury inter-city service says on average it's transported more than 800,000 passengers a year over 25 million kms of road across Southern Africa.

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective on the pressure Covid-19 has heaped on operators from Francois Meyer, CEO of Golden Arrow Bus Services.

Meyer notes that operators were recording marginal returns in some important segments even before the pandemic hit.

Although Golden Arrow does operate most of our buses in the commuter segment we do have a small luxury bus company that's going through similar problems as Greyhound experienced... We operate charter hire services mostly focusing on the international tourists coming in.

Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

The charter hire market as well as the inter-city market were really operating at marginal returns even before Covid.

Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Is this the beginning of the end for long-haul luxury coaches for South Africa?

This [Covid] was really just the last straw... They're also competing with air travel.

Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Meyer does believe however, that the shorter long-distance routes will still draw customers.

I do think that if you want to go from Cape Town to Upington for example, it's a lot cheaper by bus. Your Beaufort West or Garden Route services - I think there will be a market for that.

Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

This is a situation where the strongest will survive.

Francois Meyer, CEO - Golden Arrow Bus Services

For assistance with refunds for Greyhound tickets contact the call centre at 087 352 0352 or email refunds@greyhound.co.za.

The deadline is 31 March.

Listen to the interview with Meyer below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years




3 February 2021 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Golden Arrow Bus Services
Long distance Travel
Greyhound
Citiliner
Francois Meyer
luxury coach operator
road transport
long distance buses
luxury bus
bus service

More from Business

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:15 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

2 February 2021 6:49 PM

'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever

1 February 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government'

3 February 2021 5:00 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected

3 February 2021 3:43 PM

Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

3 February 2021 2:55 PM

The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 1:22 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946

3 February 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out'

2 February 2021 5:45 PM

Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

2 February 2021 4:40 PM

SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT

2 February 2021 8:29 PM

Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

2 February 2021 3:41 PM

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

Sport

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

EWN Highlights

Senegal rebels accuse army of 're-starting' war

3 February 2021 8:34 PM

AG Maluleke paints grim picture of the state of key SOEs

3 February 2021 8:33 PM

SAHPRA: We ensured controlled access to Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

3 February 2021 5:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA