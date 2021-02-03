Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally

3 February 2021 8:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wall Street
Gaming
Gamestop Inc
Hedge funds
Reddit
shorting
short-selling
Jacques Becker
shorted stocks
GameStop

The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

Wall Street was turned upside down last week when amateur investors took on short-sellers with stock in failing video games retailer GameStop.

The rout by "ordinary people" was planned on a Reddit forum called "WallStreetBets".

(Read a detailed analysis here, published on the UK's Independent website.)

The so-called Reddit army includes some South Africans who have their own Reddit discussion platform.

Among them is a group of Cape Town teenagers.

© Mirko Vitali/123rf.com 

Bored during lockdown, he looked for investment ideas and happened on the "WallStreetBets" forum says 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

The matriculant tells his story on The Money Show.

I started investing in shares last year, halfway through lockdown, because I was in the house all the time with not much to do...

Jacques Becker

I started checking on the Internet and discovered the world of stock markets!

Jacques Becker

I've been seeing a lot of adverts for brokerage services in South Africa lately... one had a referral thing where if you got someone to join the site you got a free $50 as well as them... I took advantage of that...

Jacques Becker

Becker stumbled on the GameStop idea when he read an online research paper on the company and then investigated further on his own.

It was about $12 and then a week after I'd really heard about it, it started going up about every two weeks!

Jacques Becker

I saw there was something happening...

Jacques Becker

Becker cleared about 30% of his investment and is now playing the waiting game in the belief the company has the potential for shares to rise even higher.

After I'd seen the camaraderie around the people invested in GameStop... there's a feeling of doing something 'activist'. But the original idea was just to make a few bucks and get out.

Jacques Becker

Becker says he got his start-up capital from holiday work as a professional lifeguard for the City of Cape Town.

He puts about 60% of his earnings into the stock market.

For more on the matriculant's investment savvy, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally




3 February 2021 8:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
