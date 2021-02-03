I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally





Wall Street was turned upside down last week when amateur investors took on short-sellers with stock in failing video games retailer GameStop.

The rout by "ordinary people" was planned on a Reddit forum called "WallStreetBets".

(Read a detailed analysis here, published on the UK's Independent website.)

The so-called Reddit army includes some South Africans who have their own Reddit discussion platform.

Among them is a group of Cape Town teenagers.

© Mirko Vitali/123rf.com

Bored during lockdown, he looked for investment ideas and happened on the "WallStreetBets" forum says 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

The matriculant tells his story on The Money Show.

I started investing in shares last year, halfway through lockdown, because I was in the house all the time with not much to do... Jacques Becker

I started checking on the Internet and discovered the world of stock markets! Jacques Becker

I've been seeing a lot of adverts for brokerage services in South Africa lately... one had a referral thing where if you got someone to join the site you got a free $50 as well as them... I took advantage of that... Jacques Becker

Becker stumbled on the GameStop idea when he read an online research paper on the company and then investigated further on his own.

It was about $12 and then a week after I'd really heard about it, it started going up about every two weeks! Jacques Becker

I saw there was something happening... Jacques Becker

Becker cleared about 30% of his investment and is now playing the waiting game in the belief the company has the potential for shares to rise even higher.

After I'd seen the camaraderie around the people invested in GameStop... there's a feeling of doing something 'activist'. But the original idea was just to make a few bucks and get out. Jacques Becker

Becker says he got his start-up capital from holiday work as a professional lifeguard for the City of Cape Town.

He puts about 60% of his earnings into the stock market.

For more on the matriculant's investment savvy, take a listen:

