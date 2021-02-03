Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
The collapse of tourism internationally means that even the mighty Sun International has to go out and find an alliance.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The Sun International Group has announced it's joining the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), described as the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.
Last year, the hospitality and gaming group reported headline losses of R885 million in the half-year to 30 June 2020.
RELATED: Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
Teaming up with the GHA means Sun International joins a global loyalty programme called DISCOVERY.
Bruce Whitfield finds out about the benefits this holds from Anthony Leeming (CEO of the Sun International Group).
Joining an alliance like this not only opens us to new customers from overseas and also more direct bookings... but giving customers loyalty through leisure customers as opposed to our casino customers.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Forward bookings on the international side are looking very encouraging. There are a lot of enquiries, particularly about places like South Africa where you've got open spaces and not big cities like New York and London...Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
When international people can travel in the future, there should be quite a big uptick in enquiries and bookings.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
The GHA has a huge customer loyalty data base covering 85 countries, he notes.
It also provides a cheaper channel for bookings.
Listen to Leeming discuss the outlook for the Sun International Group:
