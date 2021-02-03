From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
The ongoing national lockdown and various product bans have resulted in an explosion of illicit dealing on the black market.
RELATED: Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council
In the case of cigarettes, illicit trade already used to account for around 33% of sales says Fouche Burgers (National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA, BLSA).
The lockdown sale ban of course pushed that up to 100%.
Where have we gone wrong as a country to witness such moral degeneration which is characterised by increasing levels of illicit trade activities with dire consequences on the economy, asks @BLSA_Official CEO @BusiMavuso2#curbillicittrade #illiciteconomysa @BACSA_Official— Business Leadership South Africa (@BLSA_Official) February 3, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Burgers after BLSA presented a webinar on the increase in illicit trade in general in South Africa.
"The cost to the country is massive."
We had a few themes that we brainstormed today. We definitely need to improve collaboration and partnerships with government and within the private sector itself.Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
Even within government - the law enforcement agencies like the SAPS and Sars. I think they should work much closer together.Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
Of course a lot of knowledge is in business, and we can do a good job in training people and setting up information as well.Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
In the case of tobacco products the illicit trade is "ingrained" in South Africa says Burgers.
Nobody on the streets sees it as a crime, but it is a crime! There are organised crime syndicates sitting behind this illicit trade.Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
You will really need a strong law enforcement action and everyone working together to fight the illicit trade in all products - it's textiles, it's cigarettes, it's alcohol...Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
One of these days we might even have an illicit trade in vaccines...Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : Twitter
