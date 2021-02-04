As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus





The Health Department on Wednesday said 398 people succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 45, 344 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 4,058 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 463, 016 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people having recovered.