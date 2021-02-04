As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus
The Health Department on Wednesday said 398 people succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 45, 344 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 4,058 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 463, 016 since the first case was recorded in March last year.
RELATED: After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people having recovered.
Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 463 016.Regrettably, 398 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bring the total to 45 344. Our recoveries now stand at 1 323 680, representing a recovery rate of 90,5% pic.twitter.com/MZ4Zj9DDkT— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 3, 2021
03 February 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/ghVuiGu8GR— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 3, 2021
