[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
After a DJ finally tracked down famous actor Russell Crowe, the actor sent a beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare who is about to sail around the world.
Watch the birthday message below:
Pip's favourite film is Master & Commander, so this will be a birthday message to remember. A massive thank you to @russellcrowe @SteveHarrisDJ for this huge encouragement #vg2020 #medallia #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/n4LiWIKkDf— Pip Hare Ocean Racing (@pipoceanracing) February 3, 2021
