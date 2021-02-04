[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare





Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare

After a DJ finally tracked down famous actor Russell Crowe, the actor sent a beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare who is about to sail around the world.

Watch the birthday message below:

Pip's favourite film is Master & Commander, so this will be a birthday message to remember. A massive thank you to @russellcrowe @SteveHarrisDJ for this huge encouragement #vg2020 #medallia #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/n4LiWIKkDf — Pip Hare Ocean Racing (@pipoceanracing) February 3, 2021

