



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear

Man explaining how bad it is for job postings not to mention salary goes viral

Social media is talking after a man explained how bad it was for job posting not to mention the salary went viral.

Click here to watch the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: