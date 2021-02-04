Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
Lindiwe Mazibuko says she has always been an outspoken child.
The former Democratic Alliance leader says she grew up loving music and studied music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
After leaving the DA, Mazibuko founder the Apolitical Academy which is dedicated to streaming young people who are socially aware, into public service.
On this episode of hangs out with Clement Manyathela, Lindiwe Mazibuko speaks about her childhood, politics and her plans for the future.
I was very musical as a child, I spent most of my youth singing and in high school, I picked up a few instruments.Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician
Mazibuko says she knew that she will be attacked when she ran for leader of the opposition.
In a sense I had thought it through, I had a wonderful team, a supportive whip and chairperson supportive my term. All these things were a distraction. At the moment I never cried, I was never hurt by it. I had built an internal armour..Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician
When you are the first black woman, and the youngest black woman to hold the leader of the opposition post, you carry your entire demographic on your shoulders, it is incredibly unjust.Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician
You are not allowed to make mistakes, no matter how small the mistake, people will come for you, they are just waiting to say uyabona this was a mistake.Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity
BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.Read More
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair
Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.Read More
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'
Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for electionsRead More
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
More from Local
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says if the profit margin was about 20%, why should it suddenly be 110%?Read More
Warning of disruptive rain for Gauteng
Gauteng Weather has warned of possible localised mudslides, rockfalls, reduced visibility and traffic disruptionsRead More
As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people having recovered.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen.Read More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service
The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.Read More