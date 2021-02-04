Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour





Lindiwe Mazibuko says she has always been an outspoken child.

The former Democratic Alliance leader says she grew up loving music and studied music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

After leaving the DA, Mazibuko founder the Apolitical Academy which is dedicated to streaming young people who are socially aware, into public service.

On this episode of hangs out with Clement Manyathela, Lindiwe Mazibuko speaks about her childhood, politics and her plans for the future.

I was very musical as a child, I spent most of my youth singing and in high school, I picked up a few instruments. Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician

Mazibuko says she knew that she will be attacked when she ran for leader of the opposition.

In a sense I had thought it through, I had a wonderful team, a supportive whip and chairperson supportive my term. All these things were a distraction. At the moment I never cried, I was never hurt by it. I had built an internal armour.. Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician

When you are the first black woman, and the youngest black woman to hold the leader of the opposition post, you carry your entire demographic on your shoulders, it is incredibly unjust. Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician

You are not allowed to make mistakes, no matter how small the mistake, people will come for you, they are just waiting to say uyabona this was a mistake. Lindiwe Mazibuko, Politician

