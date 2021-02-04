Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike





The National Consumer Commission has launched an investigation into allegations of price gouging relating to garlic and ginger, reports businesstech.co.za.

“The law defines price gouging as an unfair or unreasonable price increase that does not correspond to or is not equivalent to the increase in the cost of providing that good or service,” the commission said on Wednesday.

The investigation follows an outcry by consumers carried in the media including social media platforms regarding alleged excessive prices of both products by various suppliers.

The commission is probing seven major retailers. These include Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Food Lover's Market, the Shoprite Group and Boxer among others.

Acting Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission initiated this investigation, as empowered by Section 71 of the Consumer Protection Act, following a public outcry.

What what the investigation was what we saw in the media but we went into the stores to purchase garlic for our own personal use. We were really amazed by how these prices have skyrocketed. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

It was unbelievable where you would be buying a kilogram for R200 or R300 while we know that reasonably in most cases you would be buying it for a hundred and something. It was double what we thought it should be. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

We do have a manner and form wherein consumers can call us at 0800014880 and we will direct them on what to do but the most important thing is to download the form from our website and fill in the complaint form because in this instance we are dealing with chain stores wherein where you would find that somewhere they have exit prices, but others are franchises where you would find that the franchisee in a particular are would be operating independently. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

We urge consumers to file a complaint with us, give us a receipt to show how much you are buying for and we will be able to follow up. If we know the store we will be able to have concrete facts. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

What is really unfair and unreasonable is what we will pick in the investigation because of what the regulation says. We do not regulate prices. The unfairness is this regulation is wherein now the increase in the price is not equivalent to the cost of providing the goods. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

In this instance, the supplier has to show in terms of profit margin. If the profit margin was around 20% on ginger and garlic, why at a particular point should it be 110%? If your margin is at 30% it must remain at 30%. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission

Listen below for the full interview...