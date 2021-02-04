Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia

4 February 2021 1:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Julius Malema
Ace Magashule
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema's request to have tea with former president Jacob Zuma has raised eyebrows on his intentions for the meeting.

Also, the African National Congress secretary Ace Magashule on Wednesday told journalists that Zuma must be left alone.

RELATED: ‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected

His utterances and Malema's invitation come after Zuma's refusal to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia to give more insight on the matters.

I think it's difficult for Magashule to be impartial when it comes to former president Jacob Zuma as they are close allies.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Magashule, even though he didn't want to get into the matter, gave his views, calling for Zuma to be left alone, she reports.

She says when she saw Malema's tweets, she knows that groundwork for the tea has been happening prior.

I know he is not randomly pulling the Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, as Masina is known to be close to Zuma. This was not random, a lot was done to set up the tea.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:




