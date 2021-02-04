This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema's request to have tea with former president Jacob Zuma has raised eyebrows on his intentions for the meeting.

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

Also, the African National Congress secretary Ace Magashule on Wednesday told journalists that Zuma must be left alone.

His utterances and Malema's invitation come after Zuma's refusal to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia to give more insight on the matters.

I think it's difficult for Magashule to be impartial when it comes to former president Jacob Zuma as they are close allies. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Magashule, even though he didn't want to get into the matter, gave his views, calling for Zuma to be left alone, she reports.

She says when she saw Malema's tweets, she knows that groundwork for the tea has been happening prior.

I know he is not randomly pulling the Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, as Masina is known to be close to Zuma. This was not random, a lot was done to set up the tea. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

