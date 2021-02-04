Warning of disruptive rain for Gauteng
Gauteng Weather has warned of possible localised mudslides, rockfalls, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions.
⚠️ ALERT: DISRUPTIVE RAIN WARNING!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 4, 2021
📆 WHEN: THURSDAY, 4 February 2021
⏰ TIME: 11:00-23:59
📍AREA: Entire Gauteng
🔴 POSSIBLE THREATS:
- LOCALISED FLOODING
- MUDSLIDES
- ROCKFALLS
- REDUCED VISIBILITY
- TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122371415_background-with-rain-drops-on-green-background-close-up.html?term=gloomy&vti=oada9la4d5glqp4534-1-66
More from Local
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says if the profit margin was about 20%, why should it suddenly be 110%?Read More
As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people having recovered.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen.Read More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service
The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.Read More