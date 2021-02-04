Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional





The Constitutional Court has confirmed a Gauteng High Court ruling that parts of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) are unconstitutional.

This comes after the Amabhungane Centre for Investigate Journalism applied to challenge the act’s constitutionality.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Sole explains why they approached the apex court.

Part of the reason for bringing this case was concern about the ease with which the identity of journalists sources can be identified by monitoring journalists communication. Sam Sole, Senior Investigative Journalist - AmaBhungane

