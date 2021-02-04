We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru





The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is calling for Correctional Services National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.

Speaking to John Perlman, Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says Fraser has not been visible in terms of taking decisions.

Recently he has been doing his own thing and what made it even worse is the fact that the Department of Correctional Services has been ignoring our meeting requests. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

We feel like he is not somebody we can rely on anymore. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

