The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to prepare for looming tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Most bank clients don't have the foggiest idea what various cards cost them in terms of fees and what the benefits of premium cards are, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

© rocketclips/123rf.com

The single fee (including admin and interest) banks charged in the past is now mostly split up.

There's a service fee which is regulated by the National Credit Act (NCA), so they can't charge whatever they like.

On top of that is a second fee that has names like a maintenance or card fee, which is for "value-adds".

Knowler says she had "a good sniff" around various banks involving a lot of clicking on their websites to narrow down what you're actually paying for.

'Value-added' is a term that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up because it normally means just profit-add for the company a lot of the time.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Do you know what the value-adds on your card are, Bruce?!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They are mostly about travel; the premium ones anyway. It's about airport lounge visits; the one bank gives you 15% off Avis on international bookings... so they 're mostly for people who travel for business a lot [or used to].

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Image: Free-Photos on pixabay.com

Knowler relates the case of Seipati who questioned this maintenance fee only after Nedbank neglected to deduct it for two months, adding the charges onto the third month (without any notification).

Nedbank responded that it covers “the monthly administration and maintenance of the value-added services on the credit card account such as the free basic travel insurance, free card delivery, preferential interest rates and complimentary local airport lounge visits. This is not regulated by the NCA.”

In other words it's no longer an added-value service, it's a service for which clients are being charged! exclaims Bruce Whitfield.

Even the name 'value-added services' means I'm paying your for a service and you want to add value. What has happened in recent years, however, is the thing that was added to give me value for being loyal is now being charged for!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I said to a bank executive today 'wow, there hasn't been much admin on travel services because there ain't been much travel happening!'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The premium cards all carry the highest fees.

In Seipati's case (Nedbank) it was R57 versus R32.

If he doesn't want to pay that because he is never going to use those value-adds, so-called, he has to downgrade to a more basic card... That's R300 a year difference!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to Knowler discuss your options to avoid paying for "services" you don't need:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!




Share this:
