Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
Most bank clients don't have the foggiest idea what various cards cost them in terms of fees and what the benefits of premium cards are, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
The single fee (including admin and interest) banks charged in the past is now mostly split up.
There's a service fee which is regulated by the National Credit Act (NCA), so they can't charge whatever they like.
On top of that is a second fee that has names like a maintenance or card fee, which is for "value-adds".
Knowler says she had "a good sniff" around various banks involving a lot of clicking on their websites to narrow down what you're actually paying for.
'Value-added' is a term that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up because it normally means just profit-add for the company a lot of the time.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Do you know what the value-adds on your card are, Bruce?!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
They are mostly about travel; the premium ones anyway. It's about airport lounge visits; the one bank gives you 15% off Avis on international bookings... so they 're mostly for people who travel for business a lot [or used to].Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler relates the case of Seipati who questioned this maintenance fee only after Nedbank neglected to deduct it for two months, adding the charges onto the third month (without any notification).
Nedbank responded that it covers “the monthly administration and maintenance of the value-added services on the credit card account such as the free basic travel insurance, free card delivery, preferential interest rates and complimentary local airport lounge visits. This is not regulated by the NCA.”
In other words it's no longer an added-value service, it's a service for which clients are being charged! exclaims Bruce Whitfield.
Even the name 'value-added services' means I'm paying your for a service and you want to add value. What has happened in recent years, however, is the thing that was added to give me value for being loyal is now being charged for!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I said to a bank executive today 'wow, there hasn't been much admin on travel services because there ain't been much travel happening!'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The premium cards all carry the highest fees.
In Seipati's case (Nedbank) it was R57 versus R32.
If he doesn't want to pay that because he is never going to use those value-adds, so-called, he has to downgrade to a more basic card... That's R300 a year difference!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to Knowler discuss your options to avoid paying for "services" you don't need:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/05/15/14/20/waiting-768425960720.jpg
More from Business
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to pay for vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.Read More
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
More from Lifestyle
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
More from Local
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to pay for vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Cupcakes of Hope on a mission to raise over R500,000 for little cancer warriors
Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano says they are paying for children's medical bills as well as day-to-day expenses.Read More
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.Read More
Gautrain puts brakes on big expansion plans
Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs says they are encouraged by the infrastructure they are getting.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
Last year, Ramaphosa declared the scourge of gender-based violence a second pandemic, which the country had to contend while it also faced the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru
Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo explains why they want Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.Read More
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says if the profit margin was about 20%, why should it suddenly be 110%?Read More
Warning of disruptive rain for Gauteng
Gauteng Weather has warned of possible localised mudslides, rockfalls, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions.Read More