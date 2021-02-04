Government does NOT need to increase taxes to pay for vaccines - economist





Governments around the world are grappling with the best way to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In South Africa, accessing and paying for vaccines is now at the top of the agenda.

There's been plenty of speculation that government will resort to a solidarity tax, wealth tax or even a straightforward tax hike to cover the cost.

But Johann Els (Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group) maintains that tax hikes won't be necessary:

"Budget revenue overrun of a conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would suffice to fund the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in South Africa – twice over."

He was shocked that even National Treasury joined this conversation says Els in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

If you look at the actual budget data for the first nine months of the fiscal year - April to December - it actually shows that tax revenues are running way above budget! Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

If the actual trend to December continues for the last three months of the fiscal year - Jan, Feb, March - then the overrun on tax receipts relative to the October budget last year, can be as much as R106 billion. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

Even if it's substantially lower at, say, R40-R45 billion, then there's enough money available to pay for the vaccines and even if some of those SOEs need more money, there's tax revenue available. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

What about the R300 billion hole in tax collections predicted in Minister Tito Mboweni's Gordhan's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in October?

The minister was talking about the hole relative to the February budget... They had to be conservative with the estimate given the uncertainty about the underlying economy... Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

Els cites the sharper-than-expected rebound in the economy during the second half of 2020 as another positive factor.

The 'extra' money created is relative to the October budget and not the February 2020 budget, he points out.

We can't afford for this economy to burdened even further by tax increases. Rightly, Treasury said during the course of last year... they are going to focus more on expenditure cutbacks. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

They did pencil in R5 billion's of tax increases in the coming fiscal year and I think they could and should just stick to that. It's fairly small and won't hurt too much. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

