'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
The Constitutional Court has dealt another blow to "spook" operations in the country.
It's declared that parts of our Rica (Regulation of Interception of Communication Act) legislation are unconstitutional.
The ConCourt ruling confirms orders made by the high court in September.
It's the result of an application brought by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and managing partner Sam Sole.
They challenged the provisions around Rica after receiving information that Sole had been under surveillance.
RELATED: The story of amaBhungane (and how it’s digging up dung on the Guptas & friends)
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane advocacy co-ordinator Cherese Thakur.
She says there were two major concerns amaBhungane took to the Constitutional Court.
The first was the bulk surveillance intercepting and monitoring any communication that went out of South Africa... This was monitoring for things like key words, specific email addresses or locations...Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
This affected everyone and the effect of this judgment is to declare the practice of bulk surveillance unlawful.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
AmaBhungane's second main concern was that there is no post-surveillance notification - an issue that affected Sam Sole personally.
Of course Rica permits surveillance for certain legitimate purposes like investigating crime.... Our concerns related to insufficient safeguards like whether you were notified after surveillance happened.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
Sam Sole was not notified that he was being watched and his communications were being intercepted.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
The ConCourt decision means that someone would have to be informed of surveillance after the fact which in turn means that person could bring a challenge to court.
The role of designated judges was also addressed in the ruling.
They are the ones who decide whether surveillance is permissible based on the supplied information.
Judges have to be impartial but there also have to be built-in mechanisms that ensure that impartiality, and this was lacking in Rica.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
The ruling is momentous in that it say this needs to change when the amendments to Rica to bring it in line with the Constitution are eventually passed, which needs to happen within three years.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane
Listen to the complete conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54110931_young-scared-man-in-room-under-cctv-camera-control.html?term=cctv%2Bfear&vti=ncq5ktvdqs5cyegqhn-1-52
More from Business
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.Read More
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
More from Politics
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity
BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.Read More
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair
Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.Read More
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections'
Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for electionsRead More
More from Local
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Cupcakes of Hope on a mission to raise over R500,000 for little cancer warriors
Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano says they are paying for children's medical bills as well as day-to-day expenses.Read More
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.Read More
Gautrain puts brakes on big expansion plans
Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs says they are encouraged by the infrastructure they are getting.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
Last year, Ramaphosa declared the scourge of gender-based violence a second pandemic, which the country had to contend while it also faced the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru
Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo explains why they want Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.Read More
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says if the profit margin was about 20%, why should it suddenly be 110%?Read More